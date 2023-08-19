Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

