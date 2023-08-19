Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.