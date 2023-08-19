Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 1,881 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $21,312,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $18,548,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 140.3% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 360,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 210,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.17. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile



The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

