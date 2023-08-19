Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Cameco has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

