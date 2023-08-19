iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 107,762 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 73,075 put options.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

