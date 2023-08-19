iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $121.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

