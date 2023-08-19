Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $177.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $205.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.