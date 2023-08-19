Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Price Target to $1.00

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $0.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Nogin in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Nogin in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Nogin stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Nogin has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nogin will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Nogin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

