JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

JOAN stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $478.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

