John Bicket Sells 5,754 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $131,996.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

NYSE IOT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Samsara by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

