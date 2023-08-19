JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 181

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 181 ($2.30) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLFPF. Citigroup raised shares of abrdn from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.47) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $169.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLFPF
abrdn Price Performance
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.