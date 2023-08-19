JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 181

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 181 ($2.30) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLFPF. Citigroup raised shares of abrdn from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.47) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLFPF

abrdn Price Performance

About abrdn

abrdn stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.