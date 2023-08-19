JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

