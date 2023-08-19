Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $457,000 Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

