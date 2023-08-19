Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $41,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,471,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $18,073,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,452,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,148,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

