Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,314 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PubMatic worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $21,971,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,719. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.48 million, a PE ratio of 204.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.