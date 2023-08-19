Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

