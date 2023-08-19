Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Kellogg worth $68,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

