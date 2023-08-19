Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $133.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

