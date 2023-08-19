Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,395 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

CLX opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $157.68. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

