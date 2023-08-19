Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 8,773 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after buying an additional 181,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

