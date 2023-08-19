Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

