Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $105.59 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

