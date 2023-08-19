Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $565,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $429.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

