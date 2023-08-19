Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $676,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $223.84 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.52.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 154.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.