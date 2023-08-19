Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $659,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

