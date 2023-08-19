Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

