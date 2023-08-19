Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 26,200 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

PPL stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

