Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $727,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.00 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

