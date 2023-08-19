Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

