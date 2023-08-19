Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

