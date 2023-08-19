Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,014 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

