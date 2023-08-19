Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,042 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,766,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MFC opened at $18.05 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

