Keybank National Association OH Buys 377 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 109,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.