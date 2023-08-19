Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

