Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OKE opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.