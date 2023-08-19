Keybank National Association OH Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.