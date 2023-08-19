Keybank National Association OH Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $257.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.