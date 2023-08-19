Keybank National Association OH Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,353 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $64,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Price Performance

E2open Parent stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

