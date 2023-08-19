Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,732,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $273.46 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $353.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

