Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $72.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.