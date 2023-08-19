Keybank National Association OH Purchases 7,662 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.