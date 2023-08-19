Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.