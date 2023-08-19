Keybank National Association OH Sells 230 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,992,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.10 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

