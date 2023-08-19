Keybank National Association OH Sells 286 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RIO opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.