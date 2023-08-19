Keybank National Association OH Sells 408 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.41 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

