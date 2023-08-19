Keybank National Association OH Sells 800 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $129.94. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

