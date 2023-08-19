KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

