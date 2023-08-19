Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after buying an additional 1,368,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 631,157 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 4,651,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of KZR stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kezar Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kezar Life Sciences

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.