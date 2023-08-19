Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,509,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,865,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNCAF opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
About Konica Minolta
