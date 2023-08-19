Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,509,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 4,865,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAF opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

