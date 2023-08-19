Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 298,607 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Kosmos Energy worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after acquiring an additional 524,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 581,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,127,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,057,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 308,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

KOS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

